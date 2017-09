A woman was injured after an SUV crashed into her home in Kettering, Maryland, according to Fox 5 DC.

NEWS ALERT: Woman injured after SUV crashes into Prince George's County home https://t.co/Gr3CoIgx95 pic.twitter.com/r8QRaNFbwe — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) September 13, 2017

The SUV crashed into the home as the woman who lived inside sat in her living room, causing her to fly across the room.

The crash happened shortly after midnight Wednesday in he 11300 block of Bennington Drive in Kettering.

The home is currently under inspection. Police say the cause of the accident is under investigation.

