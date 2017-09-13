Watch the Jim Vance Memorial Here

A private memorial was held Tuesday at Washington National Cathedral for longtime local news anchor Jim Vance, who died from cancer July 22.

Friends, frat brothers, and family joined together to celebrate the life of the iconic newsman.

Several people spoke at the memorial, including Vance’s former colleagues, frat brothers, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and more.

Watch more from the memorial here.

Vance anchored the 6 p.m. newscast on WRC-TV from 1972 to May of 2015, making him the District’s longest-serving local news anchor.

Though he began anchoring in 1972, Vance actually joined WRC-TV in 1969 as a reporter before eventually becoming an anchor.

When he revealed he had cancer back in May, Vance did not specify the particular diagnosis in a meeting with his colleagues.

Jackie Bradford, president and general manager of NBC4, released the following statement after his death:

“We are heartbroken to announce that Jim Vance died this morning. For more than 45 years, Jim Vance was not only the soul of NBC4 but of the entire Washington area. His smooth voice, brilliant mind and unforgettable laugh leaves each of us with a tremendous void.Vance always celebrated the good and acknowledged the parts of life that didn’t go so well. That made him a great man. To everyone in the Washington area who is heartbroken today, please know we grieve right along with you. Jim loved his job, his family and Washington with all his heart, and we will all cherish the legacy he has left us forever.”

