19-Year-Old Woman Missing in Largo

A 19-year-old woman from Prince George’s County has been missing since September 12, according to police.

Myjal Darby was last seen in the 9000 block of Lottsford Road in Largo at about 10:00 am on September 12, 2017.

Darby is described as an African American female, 5’6”, and 265 pounds.

She was last seen wearing an unknown colored shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Central Region at (301) 772-4911.