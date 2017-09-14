Meek Mill Drops ‘Contagious’ Featuring Migos

By Scott T. Sterling

An unreleased Meek Mill track featuring Migos has now seen the light of day.

Related: Migos Start a Fire in ‘Too Hotty’ Video



While snippets of the collaboration have been shared over the years since it was recorded somewhere around 2013-14, this is the first time the full track has been officially revealed.

“Migo and Meek Milly got stacks in the ceiling,” spits Quavo. “I got money ties all the way up through Philly.”

Check out the collaborative track, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.