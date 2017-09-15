More Attractive…Dave East or Nas? The People Speak

New school verse old school battles will always be entertaining…even if the battle is about something as shallow as looks.
That’s why we’d thought it’d be fun to survey the people about who’s more attractive between 29-year-old Dave East and 44-year-old Nas.
In a surprising turn to some, Nas pulled away from Dave East and won the hearts of the voters.
Nas has been breaking hearts since his debut(and classic) album, “Illmatic,” hit the streets in 1994. He was married to Kelis for years but has been on the market since their divorce.
Dave East on the other hand has just recently hit the mainstream. If you have been on any type of social media over the past few months you’ve probably seen women clamoring over East and his looks.
Like literally, just check out this simple Twitter search of his name.
Dave East fans just couldn’t understand the results of the poll.
Others weren’t surprised at all.
Some found the decision hard to make.
And they say investigative journalism is dead. Tuh.
