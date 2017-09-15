More Attractive…Dave East or Nas? The People Speak

New school verse old school battles will always be entertaining…even if the battle is about something as shallow as looks.

That’s why we’d thought it’d be fun to survey the people about who’s more attractive between 29-year-old Dave East and 44-year-old Nas.

IMPORTANT WORK RESEARCH ALERT…ladies, (or fellas)….who do y'all find more attractive? — Eyasu (@youngyasu) September 14, 2017

In a surprising turn to some, Nas pulled away from Dave East and won the hearts of the voters.

Nas has been breaking hearts since his debut(and classic) album, “Illmatic,” hit the streets in 1994. He was married to Kelis for years but has been on the market since their divorce.

Dave East on the other hand has just recently hit the mainstream. If you have been on any type of social media over the past few months you’ve probably seen women clamoring over East and his looks.

Like literally, just check out this simple Twitter search of his name.

Dave East a different type of fine pic.twitter.com/WQ9r1Dncja — VFD (@VogueFitsDaily) September 6, 2017

Can I name 3 Dave East songs? No. I can name all 12 of our future children's names. So please mind your business. pic.twitter.com/gxmvixyhp1 — Ma-ree-uh (@TweetlikeRiRi) September 13, 2017

Dave East fans just couldn’t understand the results of the poll.

why is this so close wtf https://t.co/MrXIFtsqlA — sweetest taboo. (@TheeBEST_OnMars) September 15, 2017

I am shocked by the results to far — Bria (@briamirante) September 14, 2017

Others weren’t surprised at all.

Nas is fine wine. Who knows if Dave will age as gracefully as Nas has 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Glo Budden 👵🏽 (@Glo_Ko) September 14, 2017

I'm offended that this is even up for debate….bye dave 😂 https://t.co/nW89wOWWJO — Breechaye 🌸 (@slimchayedee) September 15, 2017

Some found the decision hard to make.

Literally an impossible question to answer lmao https://t.co/tcNu5z2kq0 — La. (@_taylored_) September 15, 2017

Oh damn this is hard . https://t.co/XFOyCQ3WoQ — DRAKE'SCLEOPATRA. 👑 (@AubreyOVOGraham) September 15, 2017

And they say investigative journalism is dead. Tuh.

