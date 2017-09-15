One Dead After House Fire in Prince George’s County

Filed Under: hillcrest heights, prince george's county fire
(Thinkstock)

A person was found dead after a house fire in a in Hillcrest Heights early Friday morning, Prince George’s County fire officials say.

Units were called to the 1900 block of Callaway Street in Hillcrest Heights for the report of a fire.

They arrived to find a 1-story with fire showing from the basement. Part of the home collapsed as the fire was extinguished.

Upon their detailed search of the home, firefighters found the dead person. They have yet to identify the person.

Fire Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire. Fire loss is estimated at $110,000.

