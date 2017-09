By Robyn Collins

Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj performed their new song, “Rake It Up,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Sept. 14.)

Gotti sauntered from side to side of the stage to show the love to the whole audience. Minaj joined him halfway through the track and worked the stage in a white bodysuit with strategic cutouts.

Check out the performance below.