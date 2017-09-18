D.C. Public Schools Get Love From Dave Chappelle, John Oliver at Emmys

D.C. Public Schools garnered national attention Sunday night at the 2017 Emmy Awards thanks to District native Dave Chapelle and comedian John Oliver.

It all began when Chappelle took the stage to present an award with actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy.

“Now I’m going to read this teleprompter. Please forgive me. Shout out to D.C. Public Schools. Here we go,” Chappelle joked with the crowd, admitting he hadn’t rehearsed.

Late night host John Oliver decided he wanted to continue the momentum Chappelle started when he took stage to accept his Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series.

“Like Dave Chapelle, I would like to unexpectedly thank D.C. Public Schools because I think it would be great if it started trending tonight on Twitter for no reason whatsoever,” Oliver said. “So, if you’re tweeting about the Emmys at home, please use the hashtag D.C. Public Schools.”

This caused the #DCPublicSchools to go viral.

Hello, #Emmys friends! We're a district on the rise, and we're happy you're here. Learn more about us: https://t.co/k94AViHVYn pic.twitter.com/UPVIj7LW6I — DC Public Schools (@dcpublicschools) September 18, 2017

Well if he said to do it so I'm gonna do it #dcpublicschools pic.twitter.com/xRnCIgP5t6 — shoe (@Philip07235) September 18, 2017

He knew what he was doing! #DCPublicSchools pic.twitter.com/Q9gu59zqL4 — Gaya D King (@GayajMiss) September 18, 2017

#dcpublicschools deserve more support. Let's make this trend mean something. #Emmys — ST Discord (@ST_Discord) September 18, 2017

John Oliver's acceptance speeches are the freaking best… He needs to win every year for as long as possible. #DCPublicSchools #Emmys — But Her Race (@butterrace) September 18, 2017

Jon Oliver is the knight that no one deserves, but we all need. #DCpublicschools — Danny Newman (@danny__newman) September 18, 2017

