Kevin Durant May Have Burner Social Media Accounts to Respond to Haters

Kevin Durant may have some explaining to do…
Over the weekend, the Warriors star oddly appeared to tweet out a third-person defense of himself…..from his own Twitter account.
As you can see above, the since deleted tweets sound like they’re coming from a would-be Durant supporter/fan.
“he didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan,” Durant’s Twitter showed. “His roster wasn’t that good, it was just him and russ.”
“imagine taking russ off that team, see how bad they were. Kd can’t win a championship with those cats,” Durant’s account wrote to another user.
Things got even more interesting when Reddit users uncovered what may be a private Instagram account belonging to Durant.
Now, there’s no way to definitively say Durant has burner accounts, but, the evidence suggests it’s definitely a possibility.
Durant is getting a lot of heat because he has been outspoken about the fact that he doesn’t care about his detractors. The possible fake social media accounts tell a different tale.
Social media let Durant have it after the report leaked.
