Kevin Durant May Have Burner Social Media Accounts to Respond to Haters

Kevin Durant may have some explaining to do…

Over the weekend, the Warriors star oddly appeared to tweet out a third-person defense of himself…..from his own Twitter account.

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — 🐗 1-1 / ✭ 1-1 (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

As you can see above, the since deleted tweets sound like they’re coming from a would-be Durant supporter/fan.

“he didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan,” Durant’s Twitter showed. “His roster wasn’t that good, it was just him and russ.”

“imagine taking russ off that team, see how bad they were. Kd can’t win a championship with those cats,” Durant’s account wrote to another user.

Things got even more interesting when Reddit users uncovered what may be a private Instagram account belonging to Durant.

Now, there’s no way to definitively say Durant has burner accounts, but, the evidence suggests it’s definitely a possibility.

a coach is suppose to put me in position to maximize what i do best. That's why more than one person wins a ring. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 8, 2017

It's time for my fantasy camp weekend – you can still help make an impact even if you're not there in person: https://t.co/GRuR8intRo pic.twitter.com/HJhfNGxcST — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 15, 2017

KD even has a backup Instagram account he uses to defend himself und his posts. Check the comments and who follows the private account 👀 pic.twitter.com/vwYddrIgrs — Marc 💚 (@MarcCTB) September 18, 2017

Durant is getting a lot of heat because he has been outspoken about the fact that he doesn’t care about his detractors. The possible fake social media accounts tell a different tale.

Social media let Durant have it after the report leaked.

Kevin Durant: I make millions and am one of the best athletes in the world

Also Kevin Durant: I must enter stealth mode to battle the trolls pic.twitter.com/YHZiMiRGXy — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) September 18, 2017

"I'm not mad, I just made special hater shoes & set up burner twitter accounts to defend myself but I'm definitely not mad" -Kevin Durant — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 18, 2017

get you a man that looks at you the way kevin durant's burner accounts look at kevin durant — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 18, 2017

Kevin Durant making twitter accounts right now like pic.twitter.com/r1EyaVoCWO — Kris Hanson (@krishansonRCF) September 18, 2017

Remember when Robin Williams kept changing btwn Mrs. Doubtfire & himself @ dinner then sits at network exec's table as granny? Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/TxhuDSuW2W — Sherwob Holmes🕵🏼 (@World_Wide_Wob) September 18, 2017

Kevin Durant's other accounts looking at him like pic.twitter.com/tb7R7R8ZIp — Gerald Johanssen💂🏾 (@_jaytrent) September 18, 2017

