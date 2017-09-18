Kevin Hart Shares Apology Video After Extortion Attempt

Comedian Kevin Hart has shared a video on his Instagram admitting to “a bad error in judgement” and apologizing to his wife and children in the wake of a cheating scandal.

“Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all,” the caption reads.

The feds are investigating an alleged blackmail against the 38-year-old star that involves a sex tape of Hart.

TMZ is reporting that someone demanded millions of dollars in return for keeping the video secret, and the FBI knows the suspect’s identity.

“Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt,” Hart’s rep told PEOPLE. “As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.”

Rather than pay up, Hart chose to get ahead of the story.

“I’m not gonna also allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes, and in this particular situation that’s what was attempted,” he says in his Instagram video. “I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.”

