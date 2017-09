A man was found shot dead early Saturday morning in Riverdale, Prince George’s County police say.

Officers responded to he 6000 block of 67th Place in Riverdale for the report of a shooting. They discovered a male suffering from suffering from gunshot wounds on the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect and motive in this case. Police want anyone with information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

We are on scene of a homicide investigation in the 6000 block of 67th Pl. in Riverdale. pic.twitter.com/CUTAgVeZXH — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 16, 2017

At about 1:20am officers responded to the location for a shooting. Once on scene they discovered a male suffering from gunshot wounds. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 16, 2017