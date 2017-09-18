Suspect Breaks in Through Window, Sexually Assaults Victim Near U.Md

A woman was sexually assaulted in an off-campus house at the University of Maryland after a suspect broke into the home through a window, police say.

The assault occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday morning at the 4500 block of Guilford Road in College Park, Maryland.

The suspect broke into the home through a window, sexually assaulted the victim, and then fled the residence in an unknown direction.

Police have yet to release any information on the suspect.

Prince George’s County police are investigating the incident.

