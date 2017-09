It’s beautiful how unapologetically black Issa Rae is.

The “Insecure” creator and star was on the red carpet at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards when she was asked who she would be rooting for.

“I’m rooting for everybody black,” Rae said. “I am!”

Rae who has often been outspoken about being a black woman in Hollywood, didn’t hesitate to let the world know where she wanted the awards to go.

Of course, as always, the internet reacted.

You must be mad bout a black man and woman winning awards. pic.twitter.com/HvrVcvFtw6 — Walk (@WlkrEdmond) September 18, 2017

we black and we proud so 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LcPlUDpTAu — Wavy F Baby (@rebel_sham) September 18, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter