WATCH: Janet Jackson Dances to ‘Bodak Yellow’ on Tour

Cardi B’s year just keeps getting better and better. Her hit “Bodak Yellow” has peaked at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and now, it officially has a cosign from musical legend Janet Jackson.

Jackson recently danced to the hit on one of her tour stops. It didn’t take long for footage from the show to go viral, or for Cardi to show her appreciation to Ms. Jackson.

The type of shit you can only dream of.Have to thank the Queen Janet Jackson for showing BODAKYELLOW LOVE !! pic.twitter.com/MTfer2dEjL — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 17, 2017

Cardi hopes to reach the number one spot on the Hot 100 and this should help. The last rap song to hit No.1 was Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.”

Cardi always had high hopes for the record.

“I wanted to do a song that is, like, ‘You know what? I’m in a good place in my life right now and I want to stun,’” she explained to Billboard, adding that she wrote the lyrics during a flight while listening to the beat repeatedly.

Pretty good for a former “Love and Hip Hop” star, right?

