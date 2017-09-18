Watch Kobe Bryant Take on His Daughter in Hoops

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Bryant family!

Kobe posted a video to Twitter showing his oldest daughter, Gianna, serving him some buckets.

“Gigi working on that @DianaTaurasi stroke #wristwork #wnbafinals we r hype for the rematch,” Bryant wrote.

Taurasi is one of the best WNBA players on earth, so it sounds like Gigi is already aiming high in terms of competition…which makes perfect sense knowing who her dad is.

It's too easy for Gigi Bryant. She's giving her pops buckets (via @kobebryant) pic.twitter.com/sc2v8nMis2 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) September 18, 2017

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Is Training Like Pops, Introducing 'Mambacita' https://t.co/jVKhKC6ZUj — TMZ (@TMZ) September 18, 2017

It looks like Gianna may have already earned a nickname, “Mambacita.”