Watch Kobe Bryant Take on His Daughter in Hoops

Filed Under: kobe bryant
(Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Bryant family!

Kobe posted a video to Twitter showing his oldest daughter, Gianna, serving him some buckets.

“Gigi working on that @DianaTaurasi stroke #wristwork #wnbafinals we r hype for the rematch,” Bryant wrote.

Taurasi is one of the best WNBA players on earth, so it sounds like Gigi is already aiming high in terms of competition…which makes perfect sense knowing who her dad is.

It looks like Gianna may have already earned a nickname, “Mambacita.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live