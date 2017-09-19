Watch This Viral Video of a D.C. Street Performer Serenading His Baby Daughter

A talented local performer is going viral with a heartwarming video of himself serenading his baby daughter.
Kenny Sway was singing the Whitney Houston ballad “I Will Always Love You” on the sidewalk in Chinatown last weekend.
The video has gotten more than 23,000 views and countless comments on Instagram (and it was also reposted by The Shade Room).
The caption reads: “Yesterday I dedicated This song to my daughter 😘😻 Daddy Will always Love you baby girl”. Watch the touching moment below:
Cutest dad in the world award goes to Kenny Sway!
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @WPGC on Instagram