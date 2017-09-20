Pregnant Woman Set on Fire Had Protective Order Against Suspect

A pregnant woman set on fire by her boyfriend in her Capitol Heights home had a protective order against the suspect earlier this year, according to NBC Washington.

The suspect, 34-year-old Laquinn Phillips of Southeast Washington, is accused of setting Andrea Grinage on fire on September 8 because he didn’t want her to have the baby. Doctors were forced to deliver her baby early.

Phillips sent Grinage threatening text messages and demanded she not to have the baby, NBC Washington reports.

A temporary no-contact order was granted against Phillips in April, according to court records. The order was then dismissed after a petitioner failed to appear at court, NBC says.

Phillips is charged with attempted first and second degree murder, arson, assault and several additional related charges.

Officers responded to the the 1400 block of Elkwood Lane in Capitol Heights on September 8. They found the victim suffering from severe burns.

The victim was responsive and able to give police information about what took place. Phillips was arrested in D.C. a short time later.

