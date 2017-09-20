So, Kevin Durant Admitted to Sending Those Tweets

Remember those sketchy tweets we told you were sent out from Kevin Durant’s account? Turns out he in fact was the one who sent them.

Durant addressed the rumors at the TechCrunch Disrupt event in San Francisco.

Full Kevin Durant comment on his tweets yesterday regarding Donovan, OKC pic.twitter.com/wtfocllp3s — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 19, 2017

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — 🐗 1-1 / ✭ 1-1 (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

“I think it’s a great way to engage with basketball fans. But I happened to take it a little too far,” Durant said.

Durant denied having a burner Twitter account though, saying the tweets were not to be sent from an anonymous account. So why was he speaking in third-person? Who knows…

“I don’t regret clapping back at anybody or talking to my fans on Twitter,” Durant said. “I do regret using my former coach’s name and the former organization that I played for.”

Durant says he will remain on Twitter, despite the drama. He did show remorse to his former head coach, who he bashed in the tweets.

“That was childish. That was idiotic. All those type of words … I regret doing that and I apologize to him for doing that.”

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter