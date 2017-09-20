Three Men Arrested for Murder of Teenager in Prince George’s County

Three men have been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old man in Riverdale, according to Prince George’s County police.

Three suspects in custody in connection with Riverdale homicide.https://t.co/U5HlharPyW pic.twitter.com/hqKkas3qXk — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 19, 2017

The suspects are 29-year-old Carlos Cardenas-Banegas, 24-year-old Wilfredo Cardenas-Banegas, both of the 7200 block of Riverdale Road in Riverdale, and 18-year-old Kevin Soriana-Hernand of the 7000 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills.

The motive in this case is under investigation.

Officers responded to he 6000 block of 67th Place in Riverdale on September 16. for the report of a shooting. They 19-year-old Carlos Garita-Salazar suffering from from gunshot wounds on the scene.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

All three suspects are charged with first and second degree murder and are being held on a no-bond status.

