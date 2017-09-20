WATCH: Woman at Center of Kevin Hart Extortion Scandal Holds Presser

The woman at the center of Kevin Hart’s extortion sex video held a press conference with Lisa Bloom Wednesday to declare her innocence.

Montia Sabbag says she is a victim and not a suspect.

She admitted to having “an intimate relationship” with Hart but says she isn’t the one who blackmailed Hart over the recordings.

“I am not an extortionist. I had nothing to do with these recordings,” she said.

Comedian Kevin Hart shared a video on his Instagram admitting to “a bad error in judgement” and apologizing to his wife and children in the wake of a cheating scandal.

The feds are investigating an alleged blackmail against the 38-year-old star that involves a sex tape of Hart.

TMZ is reporting that someone demanded millions of dollars in return for keeping the video secret, and the FBI knows the suspect’s identity.

