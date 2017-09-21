Man Accuses Usher of Exposing Him to Herpes During Spa Hookup

Usher’s legal troubles are only getting worse, and his rep is taking a beating.

After a woman accused the singer of failing to disclose his (possible) herpes when he took her to a hotel to have sex in a $20 million lawsuit, three new accusers have come forward.

Represented by celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom, the two women and one man claim Usher didn’t tell them about his sexually transmitted infection before engaging in sexual contact. Those incidents reach back to 2012.

Now, TMZ is reporting that the male accuser in the case says he and Usher had sex in a Koreatown spa in Los Angeles.

TMZ also says one of the women claims she and Usher had sex at least twice and “after contracting herpes from him, her twins were stillborn. She says stillbirth is a direct consequence of giving birth while infected with herpes.”

Meanwhile, Usher has refused to take an STI test or say that he has herpes.

The plot thickens…

