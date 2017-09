A 57-year-old man died while in a Prince George’s County Jail Thursday, according to the Prince George‚Äôs County Department of Corrections.

The man was found unresponsive in his bed shortly after being processed. Jail officials performed CPR on the man but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

He had been booked on second-degree assault charges early Thursday.

Authorities say there is no sign of foul play.

