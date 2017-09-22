Kanye West Responds to Tour Insurer’s Drug & Alcohol Insinuations

By Hayden Wright

Last month, Kanye West filed a $10 million lawsuit against Lloyd’s of London, the insurance company that covered his canceled Saint Pablo Tour. West and his touring company Very Good Touring, Inc. claimed that there were unpaid settlements stemming from the tour’s abrupt cancellation last year.

In a countersuit, the British insurance firm implied that West’s drug and alcohol abuse caused the medical issues that forced him to abort the tour, or that his illness was the result of a pre-existing condition. Though Lloyd’s did not directly accuse Kanye of abusing drugs and alcohol, the countersuit cited those exemptions in the policy as grounds to deny West more settlement money.

West and his legal team have now responded to the counterclaim, urging the courts to dismiss the insurer’s response. “The Counterclaim should be withdrawn or stricken,” argue West’s lawyers.

Documents from the new motion accuse Lloyd’s of suggesting “that they may deny coverage of the claim on the unsupportable contention that use of marijuana by Kanye caused the medical condition.”

In West’s original suit, the rapper claimed he fully cooperated with psychiatric evaluations and supplying information to Lloyd’s to verify his insurance claims. The insurer pointed to “substantial irregularities in Mr. West’s medical history.”

