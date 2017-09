We haven’t seen much of Kanye West since he cancelled his “Life of Pablo” tour in November of 2016 but it appears the star has been eating good.

Kanye West spotted in LA Yesterday..🎌 pic.twitter.com/FthJskFbTe — Outlander (@StreetFashion01) September 22, 2017

Ye was all smiles as he walked down the Calabasas street. The West family was on an ice skating trip outing, according to Daily Mail.

Sporting his new Yeezys, a black tee, and grey pants, Kanye looks like he packed on some pounds.

Ans even though we shouldn’t shame anyone for putting on some comfort weight, the jokes did fly on the internet.

Kanye knows it's about to be personality season! #OurTime pic.twitter.com/o4xVlD4gS5 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 22, 2017