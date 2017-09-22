WATCH: Howard Students Protest Comey’s Address

There was mixed reaction when Howard University, a historically black college, announced that former FBI Director James would be the keynote speaker for university’s opening convocation.
As Comey delivered his speech Friday, groups of onlookers chanted in protest, shouting “Get out James Comey, you’re not our homie” and “No justice, no peace.”
Protesters also chanted “I said I love being black” [repeat], “I love the color of my skin” [repeat], “This is the skin that I’m in” as Comey spoke.
Howard University announced Comey would be the keynote speaker at the school’s opening convocation in August. They also announced he would be a lecturer at the university, donating his entire $100,000 salary to a Howard University scholarship fund.
Comey was fired by Donald Trump amid an investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia.
