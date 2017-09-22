WATCH: Howard Students Protest Comey’s Address

There was mixed reaction when Howard University, a historically black college, announced that former FBI Director James would be the keynote speaker for university’s opening convocation.

As Comey delivered his speech Friday, groups of onlookers chanted in protest, shouting “Get out James Comey, you’re not our homie” and “No justice, no peace.”

WATCH: Protesters sing "We Shall Not Be Moved" as former FBI Director James Comey takes stage at Howard University https://t.co/k8TBMzujwd — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 22, 2017

Protesters also chanted “I said I love being black” [repeat], “I love the color of my skin” [repeat], “This is the skin that I’m in” as Comey spoke.

Howard University announced Comey would be the keynote speaker at the school’s opening convocation in August. They also announced he would be a lecturer at the university, donating his entire $100,000 salary to a Howard University scholarship fund.

Comey was fired by Donald Trump amid an investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia.

Students at Howard University protest James Comey during his opening speech: "Black lives, they matter here." 📷: Samayia Taylor pic.twitter.com/QZAlfpQwji — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 22, 2017

JUST NOW: Howard University students chant "Get out James Comey, you ain't my homie!" before his keynote address. pic.twitter.com/NosMrO49jF — #MenendezTrial (@NewtTrump) September 22, 2017

