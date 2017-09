Two men were found shot inside of an apartment on Cherry Hill road early Sunday, one died after he was transported to the hospital, according to police.

Officers responded to the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road at 5:25 a.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting. They found two men shot inside an apartment building.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

