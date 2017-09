Listen to Poet all week for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the Autumn Reggae Wine, Music & Art Festival.

The festival is on October 7 and 8 at Linganore WineCellars

Shop the open-air market with hand-crafted and imported goods and enjoy live bands and delicious wines. Click Here for tickets and more event information.

Courtesy of Linganore WineCellars