WATCH: Fat Trel on Being Locked up and What’s Next

Filed Under: Fat Trel

Fat Trel joined Tony Redz on Wednesday night to talk about his recent release from jail and his plans for new music.

Fat Trel said that fellow DMV rapper Wale was disappointed with him when he was locked up. “Wale gon’ keep it 100 with you man,” he said.

Trel said being locked up made him realize who his true friends were: “They definitely show you who really rockin’ with you, definitely show you who really support you, who really care for you and really got love for you.”

Jail “was an eye-opener,” he continued. “I seen a lot, I learned a lot from it. I seen a lot of people for who they really is.”

So what’s next for Fat Trel? He’s got a new song called “First Day Out,” and now it’s “all work, no play…Finally free.”

So stay tuned for more singles from the local rapper. “It’s a minor setback for a major comeback.”

