WATCH: Fat Trel on Being Locked up and What’s Next

Fat Trel joined Tony Redz on Wednesday night to talk about his recent release from jail and his plans for new music.

First day out we got my man @fat_gleesh in the building u don't want to miss out so tune in at 10 pm #WPGC #itsa247lyfestyle #fixyourface #stophating #mr247show A post shared by Tony Redz aka Mr. 24/7 ⏰ (@tonyredz247) on Sep 25, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Fat Trel said that fellow DMV rapper Wale was disappointed with him when he was locked up. “Wale gon’ keep it 100 with you man,” he said.

Trel said being locked up made him realize who his true friends were: “They definitely show you who really rockin’ with you, definitely show you who really support you, who really care for you and really got love for you.”

Jail “was an eye-opener,” he continued. “I seen a lot, I learned a lot from it. I seen a lot of people for who they really is.”

So what’s next for Fat Trel? He’s got a new song called “First Day Out,” and now it’s “all work, no play…Finally free.”

Welcome home @fat_gleesh he is in the building.. tune in at 10pm for full interview on #WPGC 95.5 tune in NOW‼️#itsa247lyfestyle #fixyourface #stophating #mr247show A post shared by Tony Redz aka Mr. 24/7 ⏰ (@tonyredz247) on Sep 25, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

So stay tuned for more singles from the local rapper. “It’s a minor setback for a major comeback.”

