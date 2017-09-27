Confederate Flag Posters, with Cotton, Spotted Around AU Campus

Ten confederate flag posters with cotton attached to them were spotted in three different locations on American University campus Tuesday night, according to a statement from Vice President of Campus Life Fanta Aw.

“This act occurred the same evening Dr. Ibram Kendi presented ‘A Vision for Equality,’ an introduction to the Antiracist Research and Policy Center. AU is committed to the vision of the Center and Dr. Kendi’s work and we will not be deterred by this cowardly attempt at intimidation,” Dr. Aw wrote.

Social media posts show the confederate flag posters:

Racist signs hung on campus @AmericanU. This fear tactic will not stop antiracists on campus. We are strong and we are together #antiracism pic.twitter.com/EQRjDllcmp — Michael T. Barry Jr. (@MTBarryJr) September 27, 2017

AU police along with the Office of Campus Life are investigating the unsettling incident.

On Wednesday morning, the university released a photo of a suspect — a white male around 40 years of age.

AUPD has issued a crime alert for a bias-related defacing property incident that occurred last night. https://t.co/4WvrgCeo9K pic.twitter.com/4NpiVZlQtW — AU Public Safety (@AUPublicSafety) September 27, 2017

Can you identify the suspect in last night's defacing property bias-related incident? Video is available at https://t.co/OlVBZwvItQ. pic.twitter.com/qw04tnBkXJ — AU Public Safety (@AUPublicSafety) September 27, 2017

The university asks that anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts should immediately contact Public Safety at 202-885-2527.

