Confederate Flag Posters, with Cotton, Spotted Around AU Campus

Ten confederate flag posters with cotton attached to them were spotted in three different locations on American University campus Tuesday night, according to a statement from Vice President of Campus Life Fanta Aw.
“This act occurred the same evening Dr. Ibram Kendi presented ‘A Vision for Equality,’ an introduction to the Antiracist Research and Policy Center. AU is committed to the vision of the Center and Dr. Kendi’s work and we will not be deterred by this cowardly attempt at intimidation,” Dr. Aw wrote.
Social media posts show the confederate flag posters:
AU police along with the Office of Campus Life are investigating the unsettling incident.
On Wednesday morning, the university released a photo of a suspect — a white male around 40 years of age.
The university asks that anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts should immediately contact Public Safety at 202-885-2527.
(h/t Washington Post)
