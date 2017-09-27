Metrobus Passenger Sprays Driver with Sunny Delight

A Metrobus passenger sprayed a bus driver with Sunny Delight after she became angered that the bus driver pulled off before she was seated.

This marks the third assault on a Metrobus driver in recent weeks.

Woman arrested for assaulting bus operator with orange drink while bus in motion | Info: https://t.co/lxg2BWhgAF #wmata pic.twitter.com/Xu6eiOOkL6 — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) September 27, 2017

Allison Thomas,24, boarded the Metrobus in the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, SW shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

She was with two children and began walking to the back of the bus.

The bus driver pulled away from the stop before Thomas was seated, prompting her to confront him, demanding to know why he pulled off before she was seated.

He told her that he didn’t notice she hadn’t sat down yet and that he didn’t want to get into an argument with her.

Thomas responded by yelling and cursing at the driver. She then approached the driver while the bus was moving and sprayed him in the face and body with the juice.

In addition to charges of simple assault and resisting arrest, Thomas will be charged as a fugitive from justice for an outstanding assault warrant out of Prince George’s County.

The bus operator declined medical attention.

Sunny Delight still beats urine, though.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter