Prince George’s County police are investigating a homicide in Temple Hills that “does not appear to be a random act,” they say.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Rocky Mount Drive at 12:40 a.m. They found a man dead on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect(s) and motive in this case. Anyone with info call @PGCrimeSolvers @ 1-866-411-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/2aJjknQN2x — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 27, 2017