Ray Lewis Denies Kneeling in Protest, Kneeled to ‘Simply Honor God’

Ray Lewis is denying that he dropped on his knees in protest during the national anthem before the Raven’s game in London on Sunday.
“I didn’t drop on one knee in order to protest, I dropped on two knees, both knees, so I could simply honor God in the midst of chaos,” he said.
Lewis made it clear he was responding to his former teammate and current “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” host, Shannon Sharpe, who criticized the motivation behind Lewis’ kneeling.
“I’m very disappointed in one of my very best friends, Ray Lewis. Ray sat right in that chair and said that he could never kneel, he could never not stand for the national anthem,” Sharpe said.
Sharpe questioned what Lewis and the rest of the NFL was was kneeling for.
“What were you kneeling for? You kneeled, you showed solidarity because of what Donald Trump said and when Colin Kaeapernick is trying to draw attention to the injustices going on, you deem that inappropriate?”
The internet wasn’t having it with Ray Lewis.
