Ray Lewis Denies Kneeling in Protest, Kneeled to ‘Simply Honor God’

Ray Lewis is denying that he dropped on his knees in protest during the national anthem before the Raven’s game in London on Sunday.

“I didn’t drop on one knee in order to protest, I dropped on two knees, both knees, so I could simply honor God in the midst of chaos,” he said.

.@ShannonSharpe what time you responding to Ray Lewis so I can be ready? pic.twitter.com/GlNwsTPiZJ — käy (@SportsUnicorn) September 27, 2017

Lewis made it clear he was responding to his former teammate and current “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” host, Shannon Sharpe, who criticized the motivation behind Lewis’ kneeling.

He 👏🏽 called 👏🏽 everybody 👏🏽 out. "I'm even disappointed in one of my best friends, Ray Lewis" pic.twitter.com/ne8FJClvp9 — Tanisha (@SportyByNature) September 25, 2017

“I’m very disappointed in one of my very best friends, Ray Lewis. Ray sat right in that chair and said that he could never kneel, he could never not stand for the national anthem,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe questioned what Lewis and the rest of the NFL was was kneeling for.

“What were you kneeling for? You kneeled, you showed solidarity because of what Donald Trump said and when Colin Kaeapernick is trying to draw attention to the injustices going on, you deem that inappropriate?”

RELATED: Shannon Sharpe Criticizes Dez Bryant’s Posts on Race (Watch)

The internet wasn’t having it with Ray Lewis.

Damn @raylewis really got CTE: Coon Traumic whatever the fuck the E is — Supervillain. (@TheRockwell) September 27, 2017

Ray Lewis said he went all the way to London just so you could see him on TV prayin with all that dye in his hair… pic.twitter.com/IFsfmFolKR — Childris Elba (@RLJ1738) September 27, 2017

Live look in on Ray Lewis pic.twitter.com/Ons255bKHc — Barry SNIPER Spears (@UrbnHandicapper) September 27, 2017

Shannon when he sees that Ray Lewis clip: pic.twitter.com/nBUiIwcf0p — James Holas (@SnottieDrippen) September 27, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @YoungYasu on Twitter