Sunni and the DMV Send Hope and Help to Houston (Pics & Videos)

By Sunni and the City
As you may know, I recently had a chance to visit Houston and help with the Hurricane Harvey relief. I’m so thankful people in the DMV donated items for our Harvey drive! The trip was amazing and extremely fulfilling.
We left Silver Spring at 4 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, stopping in Chattanooga and New Orleans before we arrived in Houston at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Whew! None of us had ever driven a truck that big (and it was over the weight limit) but we kept each other awake and stayed safe.
In Houston, we linked up with Bread of Life, a local organization with some of the nicest people I have ever met. Camille and Catherine welcomed us with open arms, even taking us around town to get some great food and see Houston firsthand.
▶️ 36 hours and many stops & food later … we made it to Houston with the supplies that YOU all donated. Thank you all so much!!! We’ll be spending the weekend here volunteering with the incredible people of Bread of Life. #DMVforTexas {Huge thanks to our sponsors J&J Trash, Collins Cleaning, Hawkins Landscaping and Ricci Drywall} #hurricaneharvey
Bread of Life is so special because they’ll continue to help long after the media leaves. As long as there’s a need, they’re there.
On Saturday we volunteered and served a hot breakfast to the homeless, staying for lunch to help make care packages. There was a nonstop flow of people pulling up to get what they needed. It’s a very special place.
So a huge thank you to everyone in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that donated and helped us make this drive happen. We couldn’t have done it without you!
People ask me why it’s important to get involved in various charity efforts, and the answer is that it’s very personal to me. I remember the days when my family and I had nothing, and how we struggled in the refugee camps without food, water, clothing or shelter. And I do feel a lot of people are just like me — we all want to contribute, so I just encourage everyone to get involved, locally or nationally.
Small acts of kindness go a long way.
Follow @WPGC on Twitter
Follow @WPGC on Instagram