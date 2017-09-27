Sunni and the DMV Send Hope and Help to Houston (Pics & Videos)

By Sunni and the City

As you may know, I recently had a chance to visit Houston and help with the Hurricane Harvey relief. I’m so thankful people in the DMV donated items for our Harvey drive! The trip was amazing and extremely fulfilling.

Shout out to everyone who dropped off donations for Houston! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾A heartfelt thank you from @sunniandthecity and the WPGC fam ❤️ A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Sep 18, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

We left Silver Spring at 4 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, stopping in Chattanooga and New Orleans before we arrived in Houston at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Whew! None of us had ever driven a truck that big (and it was over the weight limit) but we kept each other awake and stayed safe.

Thank God @franchesca_g loves country music as much as I do!!!! Always stay humble and kind 🎶 #HoustonHereWeCome A post shared by SUNNI (@sunniandthecity) on Sep 21, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

1 of the best things I’ve been a part of. 36-hr drive was worth it!!! Thanks to every single person for their donation #DMVforTexas pic.twitter.com/aEwWpNGOGR — SUNNI (@SunniAndTheCity) September 23, 2017

In Houston, we linked up with Bread of Life, a local organization with some of the nicest people I have ever met. Camille and Catherine welcomed us with open arms, even taking us around town to get some great food and see Houston firsthand.

Everyone we met here has been incredibly warm & kind 🙏🏼 #Houston — SUNNI (@SunniAndTheCity) September 23, 2017

Bread of Life is so special because they’ll continue to help long after the media leaves. As long as there’s a need, they’re there.

As fast as we’re making these care packages… that’s how fast they’re going out. #Houston 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BIX4Jpq3OW — SUNNI (@SunniAndTheCity) September 23, 2017

On Saturday we volunteered and served a hot breakfast to the homeless, staying for lunch to help make care packages. There was a nonstop flow of people pulling up to get what they needed. It’s a very special place.

Such an amazing day of service today! Houston, thank you for having us 🙏🏼💞 {please support this amazing organization that’s helping so many families, BreadOfLifeInc.org} A post shared by SUNNI (@sunniandthecity) on Sep 23, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

So a huge thank you to everyone in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that donated and helped us make this drive happen. We couldn’t have done it without you!

There are thousands of people that are still displaced and need your help. Bread Of Life is not only distributing items to Houston, but all over. Check them out & donate BreadOfLifeInc.org {thank you for letting us serve} @franchesca_g A post shared by SUNNI (@sunniandthecity) on Sep 23, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

People ask me why it’s important to get involved in various charity efforts, and the answer is that it’s very personal to me. I remember the days when my family and I had nothing, and how we struggled in the refugee camps without food, water, clothing or shelter. And I do feel a lot of people are just like me — we all want to contribute, so I just encourage everyone to get involved, locally or nationally.

Small acts of kindness go a long way.

