WATCH: 50 Cent Says Trump Offered him $500,000 for an Appearance

50 Cent spilled the beans on Donald Trump Wednesday morning.

The Brooklyn rapper said Trump offered him $500,000 to make an appearance alongside Trump during his campaign.

#donaldtrump tried offering #50cent $500,000 to make an appearance to get black ppl on his side A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Sep 27, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

“Before he got elected they was having issues with the African American vote. They wanted to pay me $500,000 as part of the campaign just to make an appearance,” 50 said. “I was like, na that’s not good money.”

50 says he knew about the bad taste the appearance would leave in his fans’ mouth.

“I’m not gonna do that. That’s not worth it. You would be remembering me like that every time you look at me,” he said.

