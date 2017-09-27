WATCH: FBI Searching for Missing Prince George’s County 19-Year-Old

The FBI is searching for a missing 19-year-old from Prince George’s County who was last seen at an Army Base where she worked in Norfolk, Virginia.



Ashanti Markaila Billie was last seen at 5 a.m. on September 18 entering Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek.

New missing person poster from FBI. Ashanti went to high school in Prince George's County before moving to Virginia Beach #bringASHANTIhome pic.twitter.com/bmUryBO6Y2 — Matt Ackland (@mattacklandfox5) September 26, 2017

The family told Fox 5 DC there was no signs the teen was any type of trouble. They are using the #BringAshantiHome hashtag to help spread awareness about their missing family member.

“She was excited about it and that was something she shared with me. We would talk every other day and throughout those conversations her job would come up in there somewhere, somehow because she was excited about it,” her father told Fox 5.

Authorities want anyone with information to call the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office at (757) 455-0100. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the search and location of the teen.

