Wizards Name Phil Chenier’s Replacement as Game Analyst

Kara Lawson will replace Phil Chenier as the CSN Mid-Atlantic game analyst for the Washington Wizards, the team announced Wednesday.

Lawson will sit alongside Steve Buchantz in the booth– she’ll be the game analyst while Buchantz does play-by-play.

She previously called NBA and college basketball games at ESPN. She will still do some work with ESPN, according to Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post, which means that Buckhantz and Phil Chenier will reunite to call some games this season.

RELATED: Phil Chenier Won’t Return as CSN Game Analyst

Chenier’s contract with CSN, as first reported by Dan Steinberg for The Washington Post, ended in the summer.

Chenier, a former player and NBA champion for the Bullets, will continue to contribute to CSN, as well as Monumental Sports Network and the Wizards, a spokesperson for the network says.

