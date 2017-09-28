Iyanla Vanzant: ‘Trust Yourself Enough to Trust Other People’ (Watch)

“Trust yourself means knowing that you’ll make it through the difficult situations, so there’s no reason not to trust somebody else if you trust yourself,” Iyanla Vanzant told a rapt audience of WPGC listeners. “Trust yourself means knowing that you’ll know what to do even when it’s hard.”

The author, speaker, spiritual teacher, and host of OWN’s “Iyanla: Fix My Life” brought her own unique brand of wisdom and real talk to DC Lottery Live on Saturday, September 23.

PHOTOS: Meet and Greet with Iyanla Vanzant at WPGC’s ‘Trust’ Brunch

Iyanla talked about the principles outlined in her new book “Trust.” “When you do not know or believe that you can trust yourself enough to trust other people, life’s experiences will beat the heck out of you,” she said.

Check out social media posts from the sold-out brunch event below:

.@iyanlavanzant explains the principles of trust to a rapt audience at our brunch event 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/bjdZC9PZql — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) September 23, 2017

.@iyanlavanzant is getting hands on with a couple at our Trust brunch event pic.twitter.com/wh6hFyZgNO — WPGC 95.5 (@WPGC) September 23, 2017

If you ever get the opportunity to see @IyanlaVanzant, GO! She exceeded my expectations thanks @WPGC #wpgctrustcbc pic.twitter.com/LPdQrPVGTd — Kim Williams (@KimbaleyW) September 23, 2017

Miss our brunch with Iyanla Vanzant? Don’t worry, Iyanla will bring “The R Spot” to WPGC’s 18th Annual For Sisters Only on November 4 and discuss relationships live, so grab your girls and fix your life, too. Buy tickets here.

