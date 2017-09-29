Officer on Leave After Joking About Shooting Former D.C. HS Athlete

A University of Nevada campus officer was put on paid leave after footage showed him joking about shooting a graduate student and former Washington D.C. star athlete during a traffic stop.

Kevin McReynolds, the man who the officer made the comment about, attended St. John’s college in D.C. where he starred in football. The footage surfaced after McReynolds filed a complaint to the University of Nevada police department.

In the video one officer says, “I’m glad you’re not fighting, you’re too big,” everyone laughs. The other officer, now on leave, then says, “Right, I’m like, I’m just going to shoot him if this goes sideways.” They all laugh again.

Campus Police Chief Adam Garcia called the comments “disturbing, offensive and unacceptable” in a statement.

The comments come amid racial tension in the United States surrounding anthem protests and the issue of police brutality.

