Bruno Mars Gives Michelle Obama Personalized Gift After D.C. Show

Michelle Obama attended Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic world tour on Friday in D.C. and received a special gift from the singer.

After his show at the Capital One Arena, the “24K Magic” singer gave the former first lady a personalized jersey with “Obama 24K” on the back.

“Last Night in D.C. Mrs. Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence #24kmagicworldtour #Hooligans,” Bruno captioned the photo.

From the looks of it, Obama and Mars are virtually in the same “squad.”

Where can we sign up to be part of this squad?

