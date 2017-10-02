Bruno Mars Gives Michelle Obama Personalized Gift After D.C. Show

Michelle Obama attended Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic world tour on Friday in D.C. and received a special gift from the singer.

After his show at the Capital One Arena, the “24K Magic” singer gave the former first lady a personalized jersey with “Obama 24K” on the back.

Last Night in D.C. Mrs. Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence #24kmagicworldtour #Hooligans A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Sep 30, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

“Last Night in D.C. Mrs. Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence #24kmagicworldtour #Hooligans,” Bruno captioned the photo.

From the looks of it, Obama and Mars are virtually in the same “squad.”

https://www.instagram.com/brunomars/

Where can we sign up to be part of this squad?