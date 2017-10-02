Man Found Shot Dead in District Heights Alleyway

Photo via PGPD

A 51-year-old man was found shot dead in an alleyway in District Heights Sunday morning, Prince George’s County police say.

Officers were called to the 6500 block of Kipling Parkway for the report of an unconscious man on October 1 around 11 a.m.

They found 51-year-old Charles Wyche of Sero Estates in Fort Washington dead on the scene.

Officers do not believe this was a random crime. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and motive in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925.

