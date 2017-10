The lovely and talented actress Dawn-Lyen Gardner joined Poet on WPGC to dish about her character on the OWN drama series “Queen Sugar.”

Gardner talked about playing Charley Bordelon West and what her character faces on the show. “Shes a bit of a superhero to me,” she told Poet.

🙌🏾 TUNE IN TO @WPGC DMV … I'm chatting with my sistar @dawnlyen aka #CharleyBordelon of @queensugarown before tonight's premier!!! A post shared by Poe 🎥📻🎤💭🐷Poe (@justcuriouspoe) on Oct 3, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

The show “is so much about family, and about the strength of family…above all else,” she continued.

Listen to the full interview below:

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram