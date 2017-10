It’s fall, and you know what that means…a chill in the air, pumpkin spice and comfy gray sweatpants. Listen to your girl Poet this week for your chance to win a fresh pair of gray sweats compliments of Grindstone Universal.

Ladies, could your man use a sweats upgrade? Fellas, are your grays on point? Listen middays every day this week to win!

Courtesy of Grindstone Universal