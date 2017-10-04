Ludacris Rhymes About ‘Vices’ on New Track

By Scott T. Sterling

Ludacris has taken time from his busy schedule of hosting Fear Factor and starring in blockbuster Fast and Furious movies to return to what originally made him famous: rapping.

The rapper/actor has shared a new song, “Vices,” where he drops rhymes about a variety of them, including alcohol and marijuana.

There’s no indication if this new track is in advance of a new album, but for Ludacris fans hungry for music from the rapper, “Vices” should fill the gap until his next musical move.

Listen to the new track, which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.