Man Barricades Himself with Woman, Child After Assault in Greenbelt

A man barricaded himself, a woman, and her child in a Greenbelt home after assaulting and threatening the woman with a knife, according to the Washington Post.

Police say 35-year-old Mario Alexander Rodriguez barricaded himself and two others in the 7800 block of Hanover Parkway just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman was able to escape the home and contact police but she left her child inside, the Post reports.

We are working a barricade in the 7800 blk of Hanover Parkway. Media staging at 7701 Greenbelt Rd. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 3, 2017

Police tweeted the barricade situation ended at 11:58 p.m. when Rodriquez was taken into custody.

The barricade has been ended. The suspect is in custody of the Greenbelt Police Department. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 3, 2017

Officers found the child safe in the home along with another man who was released and not charged.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

This story will be updated as more information comes out.

