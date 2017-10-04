WATCH: Barack Surpises Michelle Obama with Adorable Anniversary Video

In a world full of undeserving couples being labeled “relationship goals,” Barack and Michelle Obama might be the pair that legitimately meets the mark.

The Obama’s celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary Tuesday and in smooth Barack Obama fashion, the 44th president surprised Michelle with an adorable video message during her appearance at a conference.

President Obama surprises First Lady Michelle Obama with a special Happy Anniversary message. THIS IS TOO CUTE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MRvU8l4DKs — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) October 4, 2017

Michelle was in the middle of speaking at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women with Shonda Rhimes when the video from Barack abruptly started playing.

“Hey honey,” Obama said. “Listen, I know you are with all these important, Pennsylvania women … but I had to crash this party because today we have been married for 25 years.”

Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you. A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Oct 3, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

The audience couldn’t help but say “awwwwwww” as the former president continued to gush about his wife.

“Not only have you been an extraordinary partner, not only have you been a great friend, somebody who could always make me laugh, somebody who would always make sure that I was following what I thought was right, but you have also been an example to our daughters and to the entire country,” he said.

#RelationshipGoals.

