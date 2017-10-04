WATCH: Tank on the ‘Art’ of Lovemaking (NSFW)

Tank

Tank got real (and racy) in an interview on WPGC on Wednesday.

The R&B singer prompted some raised eyebrows recently when his comment about “sucking dents in foreheads” was misheard, and many wondered if the singer went both ways.

Tank’s not bothered by the rumors: “They want to take it out of context,” he said. “If you’re hot enough, people will talk.”

The 41-year-old heartthrob is all about giving the ladies pleasure. “It’s an art,” Tank said.

“When I’m down there,” he continued, “my eyes are closed, I’m having a moment…I connect.”

The singer’s new album “Savage” is just “a culmination” of 20 years of being in R&B.

“I tell people all the time, you gon’ sing R&B you gotta have an R&B lifestyle. You can’t fake R&B.”

