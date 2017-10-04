WATCH: Terrelle Pryor Gets in Confrontation with Chiefs Heckler

Terrelle Pryor is about that action, boss.

TMZ leaked video of Pryor nearly getting into a fight with a Chiefs fan who was heckling him after the game Monday night.

The heckler called him a “little p*ssy,” causing him to go off. Pryor had to be restrained by team officials.

The video also shows Pryor yelling “f–k you” and flipping the bird to the fan.

The Skins are 2-2 after going down 29-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that Skins players and fans don’t have to hang their head about.

The game was Pryor’s most productive of the season, gathering 70 yards and a touchdown on three catches.

Washington nearly won the game on a pass that slipped out of Josh Docton’s hands in the endzone.

The ball was in Josh Doctson’s hands, he made the impressive grab, but he rotated his body too much in midair and landed on the ball, popping it out as he hit the ground. The Redskins had to settle for a game-tying field goal, but there were still 47 seconds left on the clock and the Chiefs had two timeouts to work with.

Hopefully TP can find a way to keep his cool as the season goes on.

