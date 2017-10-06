Tyler Perry on Changing Names, Emailing Himself & Future Films (Watch)

What would you do if you met Tyler Perry? If you’re Poet, you’d unleash a mic-drop-worthy freestyle at his request.

WPGC’s midday host caught up with the actor, comedian, filmmaker, writer and songwriter during his surprise appearance at the Mazza Gallerie advanced screening of “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” Thursday night.

Perry and Poet immediately bonded over what they have in common — dropping their government names. “That’s how I became Tyler,” Perry says. “I just didn’t want to be called Emmit.”

The 48-year-old Hollywood star hails from Louisiana, where he draws inspiration for his movies. “New Orleans is still my home, that’s my background, my backdrop,” he told Poet. “All these people you see on the screen are a lot of people I grew up with, you know, just the memories of them and how funny they were.”

Perry also revealed that he regularly emails himself “what I’m thinking, what I’m going through, what I’m feeling,” in order to maybe “one day do a book about it.”

Now that the filmmaker’s a dad, are there any animated kids movies in his future? He’s thinking about it. After all, “Every damn thing in my house is paw patrol,” Perry says. “[Aman] loves it.”

As for what Madea movies are in the pipeline, Perry says, “I think Joe’s going to Vegas.”

In the meantime, “the energy in the country right now” is driving Perry to drink vodka, which he says keeps the weight off better than Hennessy.

So pour one out for Tyler Perry and catch “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” when it hits theaters October 20.

Watch the trailer below:

(Video shot by Jay Benear)

