Young Thug Threatens Ex Jerrika Karlae After She Ignores Apology

Young Thug does not take well to rejection.

The rapper tweeted — and then doubled down by retweeting — what many consider a death threat after his ex-fiancée Jerrika Karlae ignored his request for a second chance.

After Jerrika tweeted, “I’m definitely back on the market tho,” Thugger wrote, “What market?? Bitch u goin die OnGod.”

This came after Thugger begged Jerrika to give him to take him back via SnapChat, despite the fact that she’d exposed him for keeping a rolodex of sidepieces while they were together.

Many on social media aren’t taking his threat lightly.

https://twitter.com/JJAli3/status/916318743550185472

