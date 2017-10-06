Young Thug Threatens Ex Jerrika Karlae After She Ignores Apology

Young Thug does not take well to rejection.

The rapper tweeted — and then doubled down by retweeting — what many consider a death threat after his ex-fiancée Jerrika Karlae ignored his request for a second chance.

After Jerrika tweeted, “I’m definitely back on the market tho,” Thugger wrote, “What market?? Bitch u goin die OnGod.”

I'm definitely back on the market tho 💋 — Jerrika Karlae (@MissJerrikaK) October 4, 2017

What market?? Bitch u goin die OnGod https://t.co/7ZJLuhMVSC — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 6, 2017

This came after Thugger begged Jerrika to give him to take him back via SnapChat, despite the fact that she’d exposed him for keeping a rolodex of sidepieces while they were together.

#PressPlay: #YoungThug out here on his “baby pleaseee give me one more chance.” #JerrikaKarlae 👀😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 5, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

Many on social media aren’t taking his threat lightly.

Cam lost an endorsement for making a sexist comment. Wonder what Young Thug loses for threatening his ex’s life (and RTing it hours later) pic.twitter.com/2kXaqCtGdS — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) October 6, 2017

What young thug said was very serious, and the threat is not to be taken lightly. And it damn sure isn’t “love”. — Kay (@MissParisi_) October 6, 2017

did young thug just threaten to kill his ex on the internet https://t.co/pFUU3Uc3Xo — Kyle Sale (@porkchawp) October 6, 2017

damn young thug out here threatening his girls life after he was fuckin her bestfriend?? — big homie sensei (@DaddyTallTees) October 6, 2017

This why that Young Thug "you gon die on god" shit ain't funny and y'all gotta stop romanticizing that shit. https://t.co/7AeTtqa00e — Daario Naharis (@Dave_B_NY) October 6, 2017

https://twitter.com/JJAli3/status/916318743550185472

Young Thug threatening his (ex?) gf isn't funny. Many women die when trying to leave abusive partners. — 🍒 (@delafro_) October 6, 2017

