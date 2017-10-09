Man Charged After Spray Painting Swastika at University of Maryland

A 52-year-old man has been charged after spray painting a swastika on the University of Maryland campus, according to school police.

Ronald Alford Sr. of Hyattsville, Maryland faces charges of malicious destruction of property and disturbing the operations of a school.

The swastika was found September 27 on a trash cart at a residence hall, according to a release from campus police.

A court hearing is scheduled for next month.

